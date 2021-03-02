Left Menu

Centre writes to Manipur after it issues notice to talk show under new digital media laws

Union Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare on Tuesday wrote to the Manipur government saying that powers to administer notices have not been delegated to state governments, police commissioners or District Magistrates under the new media laws.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 23:55 IST
Centre writes to Manipur after it issues notice to talk show under new digital media laws
Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare (file photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Union Information and Broadcasting Secretary Amit Khare on Tuesday wrote to the Manipur government saying that powers to administer notices have not been delegated to state governments, police commissioners or District Magistrates under the new media laws. "The rules relating to news publishers and publishers of Online Curated Content (OTT) Platforms, including the Code of Ethics, the 3-Tier Grievances Redressal Mechanism, are to be administered by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Government of India. These powers have not been delegated to the state governments or District Magistrate, or Police Commissioner," read Khare's letter to the Manipur Chief Secretary.

The letter was sent after the Imphal West district magistrate on Monday served a notice to Manipuri talk show 'Khanasi Neinasi' under the new media laws notified by the Centre on February 25. The DM had served the notice to the Publisher/Intermediary of the talk show Khanasi Neinasi, directing the publisher to furnish to the DM all the relevant documents for ensuring compliance to the provisions of the Information Technology Rules, 2021.

The notice also said, "failing which, steps as deemed fit would be initiated without further notice." (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

Boeing, Australian air force say pilotless, fighter-like jet completed first test flight

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

C'garh CM, Union minister launch Dongargarh PRASHAD project

Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Tuesday said Chhattisgarhs Dongargarh town, famous for Maa Bamleshwari Devi temple atop a hill, would emerge as an important religious destination on the countrys tourism map.He was addressing online the bho...

Ex-pope Benedict chides "fanatical" Catholics who reject his resignation

Former pope Benedict has chided conservative Roman Catholics who have not accepted his decision to resign as fanatical, telling them that there is only one pope and it is Francis. Benedict, now 93, in 2013 became the first pope in about 600...

Plan for new Lisbon airport blocked, government pushes for solution

Portugals aviation regulator on Tuesday refused to evaluate a plan to build a new airport in Lisbon, in the latest setback for one of the countrys largest infrastructure projects, but the government said it would push for a solution. The co...

Stocks drift lower on Wall Street; yields continue to ease

Stocks are drifting lower in afternoon trading on Wall Street Tuesday, giving back some of their big gains from a day earlier. The SP 500 was down 0.1 per cent after earlier flipping between small gains and losses. A day before, it leaped 2...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021