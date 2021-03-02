Left Menu

Delhi: Three held for dealing in forged, fake cheques

The crime branch of Delhi Police busted a gang of fraudsters and arrested three persons for allegedly dealing in forged and fake cheques. The accused allegedly attempted to transfer Rs 68.70 lakh from the bank account of a hospital.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 02-03-2021 23:55 IST | Created: 02-03-2021 23:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The crime branch of Delhi Police busted a gang of fraudsters and arrested three persons for allegedly dealing in forged and fake cheques. The accused allegedly attempted to transfer Rs 68.70 lakh from the bank account of a hospital. According to police, the director of a leading hospital of northeast Delhi lodged a complaint stating that he received an SMS from his bank that a cheque of Rs 68.70 lakh has been presented for clearance. He was shocked to learn it as he had not issued any such cheque and immediately stopped the payment. He further came to know that culprits have used a fake and forged cheque bearing his forged signatures and this cheque was never issued to the complainant.

On investigation, it was learnt that the forged cheque was presented on July 6, 2019, by an NGO at Indraprastha Sehkari Bank Ltd, Paschim Vihar, Delhi. According to Police, a notice was given to accused Arvind Kumar to produce the original cheque which was returned to him by the bank but he neither joined the investigation and nor produced the original questioned cheque.

"Arvind Kumar was arrested on February 28 and sent to two days police remand. He disclosed that he is the president of the NGO. In May 2019, one Lokender Rao met him through Kulbhushan, a resident of Paschim Puri, New Delhi. Rao told that he had a cheque worth Rs 68.70 lakh, which he wanted to encash," read the police statement. "If the said cheque is realised in the account of his NGO Life Style Foundation, a huge amount of money would come which they can share in between them. After some days, Rao handed over a blank cheque of a hospital of PNB Bank, for encashing the same," it added.

Kumar, the accused was arrested with the help of technical details. Thereafter, the team of Delhi Police searched all the possible hideouts of other accused at various places in the national capital and arrested Rao and Kulbhushan. The accused revealed before the police that they were previously involved in a similar type of offence. (ANI)

