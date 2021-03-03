Pak Army chief interacts with forward troops in Waziristan

Pakistan is committed to peace in the region, Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa said on Tuesday, as he interacted with forward troops in Waziristan in a day-long visit.

Bajwa visited North and South Waziristan tribal districts, where he was briefed on the progress of border management regime, stabilisation operations, socio economic development projects including opening of border terminals.

“Pakistan is committed to peace and stability in the region and playing its part by solidifying border security and capacity enhancement of Frontier Corps/Law Enforcing Agencies,” Bajwa said.

The Army chief spent the entire day with forward troops in Asman Manza, South Waziristan and Mirali in North Waziristan.

“The hard-earned normalcy will be retained and enhanced through collective efforts of the local population, civil administration and Law Enforcing Agencies,” he said.

Bajwa said Pakistan was vigilant and steadfast to thwart hostile attempts to create chaos and reverse the gains anti-terrorist operations.

“To continue the journey towards enduring peace and development we need to stay determined and united,” he said.

