MP lawyer in jail over "indecent" birthday message to judge

PTI | Indore | Updated: 03-03-2021 00:06 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 00:06 IST
A Madhya Pradesh lawyer is in jail for the last three weeks after he was arrested by the police in Ratlam district for allegedly sending an ''indecent'' message to a woman judge on her birthday, officials said on Tuesday.

After failing to get bail from a lower court, the advocate has filed an application before the Madhya Pradesh High Courts Indore bench seeking relief, they said.

He was booked under IPC sections 420 (cheating), 467 (forging documents) and others besides relevant sections of the I-T Act on a complaint lodged by a district court official at the Station Road police station in Ratlam city, the officials said.

It was alleged in the complaint that the lawyer had sent an indecent birthday wish to the woman judge on January 28 on her official email address.

The lawyer allegedly downloaded the display picture of the judge from her Facebook account and used it for fraudulently'' making a greeting card, the officials said, citing the complaint.

He was arrested on February 9 and an additional sessions judge rejected his bail plea on February 13, they said.

The prosecution had strongly objected to the lawyers bail plea in the sessions court, arguing that his alleged actions amounted to sexual harassment and ''outraging the modesty'' of a woman.

According to the officials, the accused advocate is currently lodged a jail in Ratlam under judicial custody.

