Erdogan told Macron that cooperation has "very serious potential" -presidency

Erdogan told Macron that cooperation has "very serious potential" -presidencyReuters | Ankara | Updated: 03-03-2021 00:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 00:50 IST
Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan's office said on Tuesday he told French President Emmanuel Macron that cooperation between the two countries has "very serious potential," as the NATO members work to normalise ties.
In a statement, the Turkish presidency said Erdogan told Macron in a video call that dialogue between leaders has always played an important role in relations.
Turkey has repeatedly traded barbs with France over policies in Syria, Libya, the eastern Mediterranean and other issues but the NATO members said last month they were working on a roadmap to normalise relations.
