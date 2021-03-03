Left Menu

Attorney for girl injured in crash with former Chiefs coach calls for 'most serious' charges

An attorney for the family of a five-year-old girl seriously injured in a car crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid said he will advocate for the "most serious" charges to be brought against Reid. "There is frustration from the family that charges haven’t been brought yet but the family also understands this is a process." The Chiefs did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

An attorney for the family of a five-year-old girl seriously injured in a car crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid said he will advocate for the "most serious" charges to be brought against Reid. Reid, 35, was driving his car on Feb. 4 when he ended up in multi-vehicle collision days ahead of the most recent Super Bowl game between the Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he was expected to be part of the coaching staff.

"We are going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt Reid could receive," attorney Tom Porto, who is representing the family of the girl injured in the collision, told ABC's "Good Morning America." https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/News/lawyer-family-girl-injured-pre-super-bowl-crash/story?id=76194769 Reached by phone on Tuesday, Porto told Reuters that the girl's injuries were severe.

"She is not talking, she is not walking and her prognosis is grim in that we understand that she will have lifelong brain damage," said Porto. "There is frustration from the family that charges haven’t been brought yet but the family also understands this is a process."

The Chiefs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, is no longer employed by the team, according to numerous media reports. In a statement released last month, the Kansas City Police Department said: "Most criminal investigations take weeks to investigate. This is no different." The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

