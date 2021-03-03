U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee approves Burns to lead CIA

U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee approves Burns to lead CIAReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 01:35 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 01:35 IST
The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee by a unanimous voice vote on Tuesday confirmed veteran diplomat William Burns to become President Joe Biden's Central Intelligence Agency director, Senator Mark Warner, the Democratic committee chair, said.
The approval clears a path to a full Senate vote on the nomination.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
