5 Naxalites held with arms in Jharkhand

The police on Tuesday arrested five Naxalites of two outfits from Chatra district of Jharkhand and seized arms and ammunition from them, an officer said.

They used to extort contractors and businessmen, Sub- Divisional Police Officer of Chatra Avinash Kumar said.

Of the arrested five, three are members of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) while the two others belong to the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI).

Two American made pistols, a .303 rifle looted from the police, three other pistols and 32 cartridges were seized from their possession, Kumar said.

The police also confiscated six mobile phones, 16 SIM cards, three motorbikes and other articles from them.

