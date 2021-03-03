Left Menu

5 Naxalites held with arms in Jharkhand

PTI | Chatra | Updated: 03-03-2021 02:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 01:55 IST
5 Naxalites held with arms in Jharkhand
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

The police on Tuesday arrested five Naxalites of two outfits from Chatra district of Jharkhand and seized arms and ammunition from them, an officer said.

They used to extort contractors and businessmen, Sub- Divisional Police Officer of Chatra Avinash Kumar said.

Of the arrested five, three are members of the Tritiya Sammelan Prastuti Committee (TSPC) while the two others belong to the People's Liberation Front of India (PLFI).

Two American made pistols, a .303 rifle looted from the police, three other pistols and 32 cartridges were seized from their possession, Kumar said.

The police also confiscated six mobile phones, 16 SIM cards, three motorbikes and other articles from them.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil governors to buy vaccines directly due to slow federal rollout

Brazilian state governors scrambling to secure COVID-19 vaccines said on Tuesday they are getting together to bypass President Jair Bolsonaros government and buy shots directly because of delays in the federal inoculation program.Half of Br...

Brazil senate approves bill to speed up COVID-19 vaccine purchases

Brazils Senate approved legislation on Tuesday that will accelerate vaccine purchases for the countrys slow COVID-19 inoculation program and the proposal will now pass to President Jair Bolsonaro for his signature.The bill allows the emerge...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge down as investors hit pause, watch bond yields

Global equity markets were little changed on Tuesday as Wall Street retreated and investors took stock of gains from Mondays surge, pausing to gauge whether a bond yield jump had run its course. The declining performance of the three major ...

Three workers for foreign media arrested in Ethiopia's Tigray region

A BBC reporter and two translators working with journalists from the Financial Times and Agence France-Presse AFP news agency have been detained in Ethiopias northern Tigray region, according to their employers.Fitsum Berhane was arrested a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021