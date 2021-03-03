Left Menu

U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee approves Burns to lead CIA

A U.S. official said Biden's Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, confirmed by the Senate in January, will lead a broad review of intelligence issues facing U.S. agencies, including what role Russia's leadership played in the SolarWinds hack of U.S. targets and in approving payment of alleged Russian bounties to Taliban fighters who kill American and allied forces in Afghanistan.

Reuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 02:21 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 02:13 IST
U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee approves Burns to lead CIA
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

The U.S. Senate Intelligence Committee by a unanimous voice vote on Tuesday confirmed veteran diplomat William Burns to become President Joe Biden's Central Intelligence Agency director, Senator Mark Warner, the Democratic committee chair, said. "The overwhelmingly bipartisan vote in Ambassador Burns' favor is a testament to the nominee's unquestioned qualifications for the role, long experience in matters of national security, and laudable commitment to public service," Warner said in a statement.

Warner said he hoped the full Senate now "will move to confirm Ambassador Burns without any unnecessary delay." At a confirmation hearing last month, Burns said he saw competition with China - and countering its "adversarial, predatory" leadership - as a key to U.S. national security.

Under questioning, Burns said that if he were a U.S. college or university president, he would recommend shutting down Confucius Institutes - Beijing-funded campus cultural centers that many members of Congress see as propaganda tools. Burns said other "familiar" persistent threats facing the United States include those presented by Russia, North Korea and Iran. He also said climate change, global health issues and cyber threats pose serious risks.

Among the Russia-related issues Burns and other intelligence chiefs are expected to deal with early in the Biden administration are an investigation into recent hacking attacks of U.S. government and private and local government data networks. A U.S. official said Biden's Director of National Intelligence, Avril Haines, confirmed by the Senate in January, will lead a broad review of intelligence issues facing U.S. agencies, including what role Russia's leadership played in the SolarWinds hack of U.S. targets and in approving payment of alleged Russian bounties to Taliban fighters who kill American and allied forces in Afghanistan.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Brazil governors to buy vaccines directly due to slow federal rollout

Brazilian state governors scrambling to secure COVID-19 vaccines said on Tuesday they are getting together to bypass President Jair Bolsonaros government and buy shots directly because of delays in the federal inoculation program.Half of Br...

Brazil senate approves bill to speed up COVID-19 vaccine purchases

Brazils Senate approved legislation on Tuesday that will accelerate vaccine purchases for the countrys slow COVID-19 inoculation program and the proposal will now pass to President Jair Bolsonaro for his signature.The bill allows the emerge...

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks edge down as investors hit pause, watch bond yields

Global equity markets were little changed on Tuesday as Wall Street retreated and investors took stock of gains from Mondays surge, pausing to gauge whether a bond yield jump had run its course. The declining performance of the three major ...

Three workers for foreign media arrested in Ethiopia's Tigray region

A BBC reporter and two translators working with journalists from the Financial Times and Agence France-Presse AFP news agency have been detained in Ethiopias northern Tigray region, according to their employers.Fitsum Berhane was arrested a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021