Venezuela's Guaido spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken -sources

Venezuela's Guaido spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Blinken -sourcesReuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 03:51 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 03:51 IST
Venezuelan opposition leader Juan Guaido spoke with U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken on Tuesday, four people familiar with the matter said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Juan Guaido
- State
- Antony Blinken
- Venezuelan
- U.S.
ALSO READ
South African Airways gets $346 mln from govt to pay laid-off workers - statement
Russian state prosecutors seek fine for Kremlin critic Navalny in slander case
Russian state prosecutors seek fine for Kremlin critic Navalny in slander case
CoStar counterbids $6.9 billion for real estate data group CoreLogic
CoStar counterbids $6.9 billion for real estate data group CoreLogic