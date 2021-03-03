U.S. Commerce sets anti-dumping duties on aluminum sheet from 16 countries

U.S. Commerce sets anti-dumping duties on aluminum sheet from 16 countriesReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 04:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 04:37 IST
The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday issued final anti-dumping duties on common alloy aluminum sheet from 16 of 18 countries investigated, including up to 242.8% on imports from Germany and 83% on imports from Bahrain.
Aluminum sheet imports from two of the countries, Greece and South Korea, received zero anti-dumping duties, Commerce said.
ALSO READ
This man is successful digital marketer, e-commerce expert at 20
Ten years after uprising, some Bahrainis still counting the cost
TIMELINE-The 2011 uprising in Bahrain and what's happened since
Ten years after uprising, some Bahrainis still counting the cost
Ten years after uprising, some Bahrainis still counting the cost