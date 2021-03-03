Left Menu

Attorney for girl injured in crash with former Chiefs coach calls for 'most serious' charges

"We are going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt Reid could receive," attorney Tom Porto, who is representing the family of the girl injured in the collision, told ABC's "Good Morning America." https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/News/lawyer-family-girl-injured-pre-super-bowl-crash/story?id=76194769 Reuters was unable to immediately reach Reid or a representative for comment.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 04:46 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 04:46 IST
Attorney for girl injured in crash with former Chiefs coach calls for 'most serious' charges

An attorney for the family of a 5-year-old girl seriously injured in a car crash involving former Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid said he will advocate for the "most serious" charges to be brought against Reid.

Reid, 35, was driving his car on Feb. 4 when he ended up in multi-vehicle collision days ahead of the most recent Super Bowl game between the Chiefs and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in which he was expected to be part of the coaching staff. "We are going to be advocating for the most serious charges and the most serious sentence that Britt Reid could receive," attorney Tom Porto, who is representing the family of the girl injured in the collision, told ABC's "Good Morning America." https://abcnews.go.com/GMA/News/lawyer-family-girl-injured-pre-super-bowl-crash/story?id=76194769

Reuters was unable to immediately reach Reid or a representative for comment. Reached by phone on Tuesday, Porto told Reuters that the girl's injuries were severe.

"She is not talking, she is not walking and her prognosis is grim in that we understand that she will have lifelong brain damage," said Porto. "There is frustration from the family that charges haven’t been brought yet but the family also understands this is a process."

The Chiefs did not immediately respond to a request for comment. Reid, who is the son of Chiefs head coach Andy Reid, is no longer employed by the team. In a statement released last month, the Kansas City Police Department said: "Most criminal investigations take weeks to investigate. This is no different." The Jackson County Prosecutor's Office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's economy expands at brisk pace in Q4

Australias economy expanded at a much faster-than-expected pace in the final quarter of last year, official data showed on Wednesday, and all signs are that 2021 has started on a firm footing too helped by massive monetary and fiscal stimul...

U.S. House panel reissues subpoena for Trump's tax records

A U.S. House of Representatives panel has reissued a subpoena seeking Donald Trumps tax and financial records, saying in a memo made public on Tuesday it needs the documents to address conflicts of interest by future presidents.In a court f...

U.S. presses Ethiopia to end Tigray violence, protect civilians

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Tuesday pressed Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to end hostilities in the northern Tigray region, citing a growing number of credible reports of atrocities and human rights violations and abuse...

Neera Tanden withdraws her nomination as White House budget chief

In a major setback to US President Joe Biden, Indian-American Neera Tanden on Tuesday withdrew her nomination as Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, after the ruling party and the administration failed to muster eno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021