Left Menu

India-US ties greatest testament to Gandhi-King legacy, says Indian diplomat

PTI | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 04:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 04:53 IST
India-US ties greatest testament to Gandhi-King legacy, says Indian diplomat

The current strong ties between India and the United States is the greatest testament to the legacy of Mahatma Gandhi and Martin Luther King Jr, Consul General of India in Chicago Amit Kumar has said.

Kumar said this at the first Gandhi King Legacy Roundtable Summit organized by the US Congressional Multi Advisory Task Force of Congressman Danny K Davis in cooperation with Metropolitan Asian Family Services on February 26.

''The greatest testament to the Gandhi-King legacy is the current ties between India, the world's largest democracy and the US, the oldest democracy,'' Kumar said, addressing the summit in Chicago last week, according to a media release issued on Tuesday.

He said the supply of Indian-made COVID-19 vaccines to several countries recently is ''another glowing example of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's global leadership''.

''Martin Luther King Jr. was a disciple of Gandhi. A lot of Gandhi's teachings was put into practice by Martin Luther king Jr. So it is important that our elected leaders and community leaders adapt and enrich the same partnership between African and Indian communities in Chicago and beyond,'' said Congressman Danny K Davis in his presidential address.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's economy expands at brisk pace in Q4

Australias economy expanded at a much faster-than-expected pace in the final quarter of last year, official data showed on Wednesday, and all signs are that 2021 has started on a firm footing too helped by massive monetary and fiscal stimul...

U.S. House panel reissues subpoena for Trump's tax records

A U.S. House of Representatives panel has reissued a subpoena seeking Donald Trumps tax and financial records, saying in a memo made public on Tuesday it needs the documents to address conflicts of interest by future presidents.In a court f...

U.S. presses Ethiopia to end Tigray violence, protect civilians

U.S. Secretary of State Anthony Blinken on Tuesday pressed Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed to end hostilities in the northern Tigray region, citing a growing number of credible reports of atrocities and human rights violations and abuse...

Neera Tanden withdraws her nomination as White House budget chief

In a major setback to US President Joe Biden, Indian-American Neera Tanden on Tuesday withdrew her nomination as Director of the White House Office of Management and Budget, after the ruling party and the administration failed to muster eno...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021