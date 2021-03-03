U.S. Commerce sets anti-dumping duties on aluminum sheet from 18 countries

U.S. Commerce sets anti-dumping duties on aluminum sheet from 18 countriesReuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 06:03 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 06:03 IST
The U.S. Commerce Department on Tuesday issued final anti-dumping duties on common alloy aluminum sheet from 18 countries investigated, including up to 242.8% on imports from Germany and 4.83% on imports from Bahrain.
Commerce said it imposed duties of up to 5.04% on aluminum sheet imports from South Korea and up to 2.72% on imports from Greece.
