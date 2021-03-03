Left Menu

Hong Kong democracy activists' bail hearing enters 3rd day

Bail proceedings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enter the third day on Wednesday, following marathon hearings that have gone on late into the night and led to some defendants falling ill. The charges are the most sweeping use yet of the national security law that Beijing imposed on the global financial hub in June 2020.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 06:55 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 06:55 IST
Hong Kong democracy activists' bail hearing enters 3rd day

Bail proceedings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enter the third day on Wednesday, following marathon hearings that have gone on late into the night and led to some defendants falling ill.

The charges are the most sweeping use yet of the national security law that Beijing imposed on the global financial hub in June 2020. Defence lawyers are challenging a prosecution bid to deny bail to the activists and keep them in custody for months while police investigate further. The hearing resumes at noon (0400 GMT).

In contrast with Hong Kong's common law traditions, the new security law puts the onus on defendants to prove they will not pose a security threat if released on bail. If remanded to custody, the move will mean that most of Hong Kong's opposition figures are either in jail or in exile.

The activists are accused of organising and participating in an unofficial primary poll last July that authorities said was part of a plan to "overthrow" the government. The election was aimed at selecting the strongest candidates for a legislative council election that the government later postponed, citing the coronavirus.

The marathon hearings, unusual in length, have seen five of the defendants falling ill and needing medical assistance over the first two days. Foreign diplomats and rights groups are closely monitoring the case amid mounting concerns over the independence of the former British colony's vaunted judicial system that is seen as the foundation on which its financial prowess was built.

Supporters of the security law, which punishes what it broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, say it is necessary to restore stability in Hong Kong. On Monday, about 1,000 supporters defied social gathering rules to curb coronavirus and rallied outside the West Kowloon courthouse as the defendants appeared to face charges following their arrest over the weekend.

The crowds have since subsided. (Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Myanmar says its foreign minister tells ASEAN of 'voting irregularities'

Myanmar state media on Wednesday said the military-appointed foreign minister had attended a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which exchanged views on regional and international issues.The report in the Global New Ligh...

Most in Japan 'interested in Olympics' but don't want them to happen -Yomiuri poll

An overwhelming majority of Japanese said they were interested in the Olympics, although 58 said they did not want them to be held this year because of fears over COVID-19, a Yomiuri daily poll showed on Wednesday.In the survey, conducted b...

US to install half million electric vehicle charging stations

The Biden administration plans to build more than half a million EV charging stations as part of its move to push electric vehicles on the road in a big way, the White House said.National Climate Advisor Gina McCarthy alongside senior staff...

Australian economy storms ahead as COVID recovery turns 'V-shaped'

Australias economy expanded at a much faster-than-expected pace in the final quarter of last year and all signs are that 2021 has started on a firm footing too helped by massive monetary and fiscal stimulus.The economy accelerated 3.1 in th...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021