Myanmar says its foreign minister tells ASEAN of 'voting irregularities'

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 07:42 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 07:42 IST
Myanmar says its foreign minister tells ASEAN of 'voting irregularities'

Myanmar state media on Wednesday said the military-appointed foreign minister had attended a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which "exchanged views on regional and international issues".

The report in the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper made no mention of the purpose of the special meeting, or elaborate on what was discussed by the regional foreign ministers.

It said the Myanmar minister "apprised the meeting of voting irregularities" in last year's election, and the military government's plans.

