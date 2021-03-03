Myanmar says its foreign minister tells ASEAN of 'voting irregularities'

Myanmar state media on Wednesday said the military-appointed foreign minister had attended a meeting of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, which "exchanged views on regional and international issues".

The report in the Global New Light of Myanmar newspaper made no mention of the purpose of the special meeting, or elaborate on what was discussed by the regional foreign ministers.

Advertisement

It said the Myanmar minister "apprised the meeting of voting irregularities" in last year's election, and the military government's plans.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)