Notice to Hirekerur Health Officer after Karnataka Minister gets COVID-19 vaccine shot at residence

Karnataka's Haveri Health Officer Dr Rajendra Doddamani issued a notice to Taluk Health Officer ZR Makandar after a controversy erupted over state minister BC Patil being administered COVID-19 vaccine at his residence on Tuesday.

ANI | Haveri (Karnataka) | Updated: 03-03-2021 08:48 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 08:48 IST
Notice to Hirekerur Health Officer after Karnataka Minister gets COVID-19 vaccine shot at residence
BC Patil getting COVID-19 shot at his residence on Tuesday.. Image Credit: ANI

Karnataka's Haveri Health Officer Dr Rajendra Doddamani issued a notice to Taluk Health Officer ZR Makandar after a controversy erupted over state minister BC Patil being administered COVID-19 vaccine at his residence on Tuesday. Karnataka Minister BC Patil took his first shot of the coronavirus vaccine at his residence in Hirekerur, Haveri on Tuesday.

"Took the COVID-19 vaccine with my wife, at my Hirekerur house from government doctors today. While 'Made In India' vaccines are being immensely appreciated by many countries, some vested interest groups are spreading false information about the vaccines," he tweeted after getting the jab. He said in another tweet, "I appeal to all the eligible people to follow the protocol and take the vaccine to help the cause of building pandemic free, healthy India."

Responding to the controversy, Patil told media that he has got vaccinated at home so that the public do not have to wait at the hospital. "If I go to hospital to get vaccinated, the people who were already there for the vaccination jab, will have to wait. But by taking COVID-19 vaccination shot at my residence, I can attend to people as well also can get vaccinated. What is wrong in this?" asked Patil.

However, asking about the minister receiving vaccine shot at his residence, Rajesh Bhushan, the Health Secretary of the state said that it is not allowed in the protocol. "This is not allowed in the protocol. We have asked for a report from the state government," Bhushan said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

