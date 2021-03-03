Left Menu

Congress workers protest against Ramesh Jarkiholi over sexual assault allegations

Congress workers in Bengaluru on Tuesday staged a protest against Karnataka Irrigation Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi over his alleged involvement in a sexual assault case.

Congress workers protesting against Karnataka cabinet minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Congress workers in Bengaluru on Tuesday staged a protest against Karnataka Irrigation Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi over his alleged involvement in a sexual assault case. A case was registered against Jarkiholi on Tuesday for allegedly sexually assaulting a woman.

Addressing reporters, the complainant Dinesh Kallahalli, who is a social activist, said, "I have lodged a complaint with police, demanding a probe into a sex scandal involving Ramesh Jarkiholi." "The victim woman was offered a job in Karnataka Power Transmission Corporation Limited (KPTCL). Upon reaching the pre-decided location, the woman was sexually assaulted and now is being threatened by the Minister and his people," he said.

In response to these accusations, Jarkiholi denied the allegations, saying that he will resign from politics if these allegations are proven true. Speaking to reporters, the minister said, "I do not even know the woman and the complainant. I am going to meet my high command to convey a clarification about the alleged video. I was in Mysuru and I went to Chamundeshwari Temple. I do not even know what that video is about because I never spoke to that woman. I will resign from my MLA post and politics if these allegations are proven against me."

"It is a serious allegation against me. I have spoken to the Chief Minister and I will also seek action against the culprits. A thorough investigation must be done in this issue," he added. "We have taken the complaint filed by Dinesh Kallahalli against Ramesh Jarakiholi. We will investigate accordingly," informed Bengaluru Central District Commissioner of Police (DCP) Anucheth. Further details are awaited. (ANI)

