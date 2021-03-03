Two defence service personnel among 7 held in army recruitment exam paper leak case

Seven people including two serving defence personnel, a defence civilian and two ex-Army personnel were arrested in an Army recruitment exam paper leak case on Tuesday. The Army relations recruitment exam scheduled for February 28 was cancelled by the Indian Army after the alleged paper leak.

So far city police officials have registered two different FIRs against 10 persons and have arrested seven accused. "The exam was scheduled at 40 centres across the country and more than 30,000 students were supposed to take it. Two teams were formed to investigate the matter immediately after we received information about a possible paper leak on February 26," said Dr Ravindra Shisve, joint commissioner of Pune city police.

Advertisement

"The people arrested have been taken into custody including some retired army personnel and some of them are running pre-military training centres. We are investigating how the paper reached these people and who else was involved," he added. According to a police statement, police had received information that some of the accused were in contact with students and had assured to provide the exam paper a day before the exam date for the amount they demanded. Two teams were formed by police and on intervening night of February 27 and 28 several locations were raided from where these accused have been arrested.

Investigation revealed that two serving personnel--Gopal Koli working as an instructor with Training Battalion 2 of Bombay Engineering group Unit and Uday Auti working as regimental police with Bombay Engineering Group Unit of Army--were also involved. All accused have been booked under relevant sections and were produced before court. The court has granted custody to four accused including two defence personnel booked as per FIR registered with Wanowarie police station of Pune till 5 February. The other three accused arrested according to an FIR registered with Vishrantwadi police station of Pune have been sent to police custody till 6 February. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)