Myanmar's ousted president faces 2 new charges - lawyer

Myanmar's ousted President Win Myint is facing two new charges, his lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said on Wednesday, including a breach of the constitution that is punishable by up to three years in prison.

Win Myint was arrested on Feb. 1 along with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi just hours before the military seized power in a coup. Win Myint is also facing charges of violating protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus.

Lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said Win Myint's trial date is not known.

