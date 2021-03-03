Myanmar's ousted president faces 2 new charges - lawyer

Myanmar's ousted president faces 2 new charges - lawyerReuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 03-03-2021 09:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 08:52 IST
Myanmar's ousted President Win Myint is facing two new charges, his lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said on Wednesday, including a breach of the constitution that is punishable by up to three years in prison.
Win Myint was arrested on Feb. 1 along with Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi just hours before the military seized power in a coup. Win Myint is also facing charges of violating protocols to stop the spread of the coronavirus.
Lawyer Khin Maung Zaw said Win Myint's trial date is not known.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Myanmar
- Aung San Suu
- Khin Maung Zaw
- Win Myint
ALSO READ
WRAPUP 1-UN warns Myanmar against harsh response to protesters
WRAPUP 2-UN warns Myanmar against harsh response to protesters
WRAPUP 3-UN warns Myanmar against harsh response to protesters
Aung San Suu Kyi's detention extended till Feb 17 as protests against military continue in Myanmar
WRAPUP 4-Myanmar protesters block railway line; UN warns against crackdown