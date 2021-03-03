Left Menu

Mizoram reports only one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hrs

Mizoram reported one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 4,427, the state health department informed on Wednesday.

ANI | Aizawl (Mizoram) | Updated: 03-03-2021 08:58 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 08:58 IST
Mizoram reports only one new COVID-19 case in last 24 hrs
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI

Mizoram reported only one new COVID-19 case in the last 24 hours, taking the total number of active cases in the state to 4,427, the state health department informed on Wednesday. The state now has 20 active cases, while 4,397 people have recovered from the disease.

The death toll in the state stands at 10. India commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus from March 1.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday kicked off the second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country by getting vaccinated. As of 9:30 am on Tuesday there have been 39 lakh registrations for COVID-19 on Co-Win 2.0 portal, the Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan had earlier informed.

Meanwhile, India's total COVID-19 active caseload stands at 1,68,358 on Tuesday as the country added 12,286 new cases in the last 24 hours, said the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Delhi municipal bypolls: AAP leading in 4 wards

AAP candidates were leading in four wards as the counting for municipal polls began on Wednesday morning, election officials said.The AAP candidates were leading in Shalimar Bagh North, Kalyanpuri, Trilokpuri, and Rohini- C wards.The Congre...

City beats Wolves 4-1 for 21st straight win, 15 clear in EPL

A 15-point lead, 21 victories in a row, a club record-tying 28 games unbeaten.The extraordinary numbers are stacking up for Manchester City as Pep Guardiolas winning machine powers to the Premier League title and whisper it a potential qu...

Japan searches for 5 crew from capsized Chinese fishing boat

Japanese coast guard personnel were searching Wednesday for five crewmembers missing from a Chinese fishing boat that capsized near disputed waters. A patrol plane that was dispatched after a distress call Tuesday spotted the capsized 105-t...

Blinken to deliver foreign policy speech on Wednesday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to deliver a foreign policy speech on Wednesday, the State Department said in a press release.Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver a speech on US foreign policy at 1100 a.m. EST on Wednes...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021