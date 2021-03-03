PM Modi to address session on education, skill development for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' today

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be addressing the people on Wednesday to discuss the importance of education, research and skill development in helping the country become self-reliant. The Union Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' informed about the session on his official Twitter handle.

"Prime Minister will be addressing the inaugural session on 'Harnessing Education, Research and Skill Development for an Atmanirbhar Bharat' on March 3 at 10:30 am" he has tweeted. The Prime Minister is expected to discuss the impact of educational policies, research activities and skill development efforts undertaken by the government and educational institutions on the centre's scheme named 'AtmaNirbhar Bharat'.

Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank' will be addressing the valedictory session of the event at 3:35 pm. Pokhriyal twitted, " I will be addressing the valedictory session on 'Harnessing Education and Skill Development for an Atmanirbhar Bharat' on March 3 at 3:35 pm."(ANI)

