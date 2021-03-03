Left Menu

Hong Kong democracy activists' bail hearing enters 3rd day

Bail proceedings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enter the third day on Wednesday, following marathon hearings that have gone on late into the night and led to some defendants falling ill.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 09:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 09:13 IST
Hong Kong democracy activists' bail hearing enters 3rd day

Bail proceedings for 47 Hong Kong democracy activists charged with conspiracy to commit subversion enter the third day on Wednesday, following marathon hearings that have gone on late into the night and led to some defendants falling ill. The charges are the most sweeping use yet of the national security law that Beijing imposed on the global financial hub in June 2020.

Defence lawyers are applying for bail and challenging a prosecution bid to keep the defendants in custody for months while police investigate further. The hearing resumes at noon (0400 GMT). In contrast with Hong Kong's common law traditions, the new security law puts the onus on defendants to prove they will not pose a security threat if released on bail.

If remanded to custody, the move will mean that most of Hong Kong's opposition figures are either in jail or in exile. The activists are accused of organising and participating in an unofficial primary poll last July that authorities said was part of a plan to "overthrow" the government.

The election was aimed at selecting the strongest candidates for a legislative council election that the government later postponed, citing the coronavirus. 'IT'S A TEST'

The marathon hearings, unusual in length, have seen five of the defendants falling ill and needing medical assistance over the first two days. Hong Kong laws restrict media coverage of the content of bail hearings. Foreign diplomats and rights groups are closely monitoring the case amid mounting concerns over the independence of the former British colony's vaunted judicial system that is seen as the foundation on which its financial prowess was built.

"We’ve not seen something like this before. It’s usually very fast ... It’s very strange," said Consul General of Ireland David Costello, who was at the court, of the length of the hearings. "It’s a test of what’s going to happen in Hong Kong."

Supporters of the security law, which punishes what it broadly defines as secession, subversion, terrorism and collusion with foreign forces with up to life in prison, say it is necessary to restore stability in Hong Kong. On Monday, about 1,000 supporters defied social gathering rules to curb coronavirus and rallied outside the West Kowloon courthouse as the defendants appeared to face charges following their arrest over the weekend.

The crowds have since subsided. "I feel powerless, that our support would not help the case. I just want the defendants to feel supported," said 19-year-old Chan, who was among a few dozen supporters at the court, giving only his last name due to the sensitivity of the matter. (Writing by Marius Zaharia; Editing by Raju Gopalakrishnan and Lincoln Feast.)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

March 2021 update rolling out to Google Pixel devices

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

City beats Wolves 4-1 for 21st straight win, 15 clear in EPL

A 15-point lead, 21 victories in a row, a club record-tying 28 games unbeaten.The extraordinary numbers are stacking up for Manchester City as Pep Guardiolas winning machine powers to the Premier League title and whisper it a potential qu...

Japan searches for 5 crew from capsized Chinese fishing boat

Japanese coast guard personnel were searching Wednesday for five crewmembers missing from a Chinese fishing boat that capsized near disputed waters. A patrol plane that was dispatched after a distress call Tuesday spotted the capsized 105-t...

Blinken to deliver foreign policy speech on Wednesday

US Secretary of State Antony Blinken plans to deliver a foreign policy speech on Wednesday, the State Department said in a press release.Secretary of State Antony Blinken will deliver a speech on US foreign policy at 1100 a.m. EST on Wednes...

Allow chartered flights in Goa from 'safe' places:Tourism body

Ahead of the Goa Assemblys budget session, an apex tourism body here has urged the Pramod Sawant government to allow chartered flights in the state from safe destinations to boost tourism.The Travel and Tourism Association of Goa TTAG, in a...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021