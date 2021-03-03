Left Menu

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-03-2021 09:57 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 09:30 IST
TAKE A LOOK-China to unveil new 5-year plan at annual meeting of parliament
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

China is set to unveil a new five-year plan and other socioeconomic targets for 2021 when it's the annual meeting of parliament, the National People's Congress, begins on Friday.

During the session, China is also expected to unveil changes to the electoral system in Hong Kong, which would tighten Beijing's grip over the city where it imposed sweeping new national security legislation last year.

