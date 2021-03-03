Left Menu

One in five Chinese Australians report attacks or threats amid pandemic, rising tensions

One in five Chinese Australians say they have been physically threatened or attacked in the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and tensions in Australia's relationship with China, a survey by the Lowy Institute think tank reported. The findings prompted a call from the Chinese Australian Forum, a community group, for national leadership to tackle racism as Australia deals with a more assertive China, and also recognition that the Chinese community in Australia is diverse in its political views and origins.

Reuters | Beijing | Updated: 03-03-2021 10:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 09:35 IST
One in five Chinese Australians report attacks or threats amid pandemic, rising tensions
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

One in five Chinese Australians says they have been physically threatened or attacked in the past year because of the COVID-19 pandemic and tensions in Australia's relationship with China, a survey by the Lowy Institute think tank reported.

The findings prompted a call from the Chinese Australian Forum, a community group, for the national leadership to tackle racism as Australia deals with a more assertive China, and also recognize that the Chinese community in Australia is diverse in its political views and origins. Around 5% of Australia's population of 25 million claims Chinese ancestry, the national census shows. Half of the Lowy survey respondents were born outside mainland China, in places including Hong Kong, Malaysia, and Taiwan.

"Chinese Australians were always going to be sandwiched in geopolitical tensions with (China)," said the president of the Chinese Australian Forum, Jason Li. "How we manage the rising distrust towards 1.4 million of our fellow Australians will be a significant test of our multiculturalism and our values as an open, liberal society."

Three-quarters of respondents said Australia was a good or very good place to live. The survey came as the Chinese embassy published a speech by the deputy head of mission Wang Xining, who attacked "scumbags" in Australia who criticized the Chinese government.

"Those scumbags who deliberately slander China, undermine Sino-Australian friendship, and harm the well-being of the two peoples out of self-interest will be cast aside by the world, and their descendants will be ashamed to mention their negative role in history," Wang told the Australia China Business Council dinner. The embassy has previously listed its grievances against Australia as including Canberra's call for an independent investigation into the origins of the coronavirus pandemic, the bar on Chinese telecommunications company Huawei participating in the 5G network, and restricting foreign investment on national security grounds.

FOREIGN INTERFERENCE Australia introduced a foreign interference law in 2018 that has increased scrutiny of political donations by Chinese Australians and led to a police raid on Chinese media outlets.

Half of the respondents to the Lowy survey said they were concerned about China's influence on Australian political processes, and half said the media and politicians paid the "right amount" or "too little" attention to the issue. Australia's public broadcaster, the ABC, launched a Chinese-language Youtube video channel this week offering Australian news, after concerns from the government and some community groups about the Chinese government's influence on Chinese language media outlets in Australia.

Li said the survey's finding that seven out of 10 Chinese Australians feel a sense of belonging to Australia "vindicates the strength of Australia's multiculturalism". A similar number of Chinese Australians said they felt a sense of belonging to the Chinese people (68%).

The survey also found strong support (65%) for Australia working to find other markets to reduce its economic dependence on China. It is the first time the Lowy Institute has conducted the Being Chinese in Australia survey of around 1,000 people, mostly recruited on social media, which included Australian citizens, permanent residents, and a large number of long-term visa holders. It was funded by the Australian government.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Sonia Gandhi should rename her party as 'Godsewaadi Congress', demands Hindu Mahasabha

The Gwalior unit of Hindu Mahasabha will take out a Godse yatra from the city to the national capital and will demand Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to rename her party as Godsewaadi Congress, said Jaiveer Bhardwaj, National Vice-P...

Australian attorney-general denies historical rape claim

Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter, the countrys chief law officer, identified himself on Wednesday as the subject of a historical rape allegation, declaring his innocence and strongly denying the claim.Politicians who last week r...

U.S. probes role of human smuggling in Mexico border collision that killed 13

At least 13 people, 10 of them Mexican nationals, were killed on Tuesday when a tractor-trailer slammed into an SUV crammed with 25 adults and children on a dusty Southern Californian road near the U.S.-Mexico border, officials said. U.S. I...

Mexico Senate passes energy bill favouring state, fossil fuel -

Mexicos Senate passed an electrical energy bill that favors government-owned generating plants that largely run on fossil fuels Tuesday, putting renewable and private plants at the back of the line for purchasing power. The bill has drawn c...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021