Police conduct simultaneous raids at various jails in Bihar

Bihar Police conducted simultaneous raids at various jails across the state in the presence of local administration, police sources said on Wednesday.

ANI | Patna (Bihar) | Updated: 03-03-2021 10:02 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 10:02 IST
Visual from the jail (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Bihar Police conducted simultaneous raids at various jails across the state in the presence of local administration, police sources said on Wednesday. During the raid at Chhapra jail, police recovered three mobile phones, three SIM cards and packets of tobacco.

"No objectionable items were, however, found inside the jail premises. The raids were part of the routine investigation to find out about illegal activities inside the jail premise," said Chhapra SP Santosh Kumar. "We started raid at around 5:30 am in the morning and it was conducted for three hours in every ward of the jail," the Chhapra SP added.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

