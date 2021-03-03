Kerala CM's son-in-law among three remanded to judicial custody for 14 days
The Communist Party of India -Marxist (CPM) leaders PA Mohamed Riyas, TV Rajesh and KK Dinesh were remanded for 14 days by a Kozhikode court in connection with a case for protesting against Air India for cancellation of flights and increase in airfares.ANI | Kozhikode (Kerala) | Updated: 03-03-2021 10:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 10:29 IST
The Communist Party of India -Marxist (CPM) leaders PA Mohamed Riyas, TV Rajesh and KK Dinesh were remanded for 14 days by a Kozhikode court in connection with a case for protesting against Air India for cancellation of flights and increase in airfares. Riyas is the son-in-law of Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan. He is the national president of the party's youth wing -- the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI).
Rajesh is a two-time legislator from Kannur district. He had launched the protest against Air India in 2009. KK Dinesh is a DYFI leader.
The case was registered against the CPM leaders in 2009 for protesting against Air India in Kozhikode. The leaders had obtained bail in the case and after the expiry of the bail period, they approached the court again for bail. However, the court remanded them.
Notably, at the time of protest TV Rajesh was the state secretary of the Democratic Youth Federation of India (DYFI) and Muhammad Riyas was the organisation's state joint secretary. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
BJP slams Rahul, calls him a 'migrant leader' who has taken refuge in Kerala after being rejected in Amethi
COVID-19: Maharashtra, Kerala report highest cases
Only two states -- Maharashtra and Kerala -- contribute to 72 per cent of active cases of COVID-19: Govt.
Kerala Congress holds hunger strike against petrol price hike
Fourteen states/UTs, including Rajasthan, Kerala, UP, MP and Bihar, administered 1st COVID dose to more than 70 pc healthcare workers: Govt.