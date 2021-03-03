Left Menu

Man attacks techie in Hyderabad for rejecting marriage proposal

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 03-03-2021 10:39 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 10:39 IST
Man attacks techie in Hyderabad for rejecting marriage proposal

A woman software engineer was injured when a man allegedly attacked her using a knife at her residence here, for turning down his marriage proposal, police said.

She has been admitted to a city hospital with multiple cut injuries and was out of danger, they said.

The incident took place on Tuesday evening.

The woman's mother, who rushed to the rescue of her daughter, suffered minor injuries.

The assailant, who works in a prominent beauty and hair styling salon, was known to the woman for about two years.

The woman's refusal to marry him appeared to be the primary reason for the attack, police said, adding further investigation was on.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

BJP MP's son shot at in UP, cops claim attack staged

The son of BJP MP Kaushal Kishore was shot at in Lucknow on early Wednesday, but the police claimed that he had staged the attack on him by his brother-in-law.However, the motive was not known immediately, the police added.Ayush 30, the son...

AAP wins four wards, Congress one in municipal corporation bypolls in Delhi: Election officials.

AAP wins four wards, Congress one in municipal corporation bypolls in Delhi Election officials....

Sonia Gandhi should rename her party as 'Godsewaadi Congress', demands Hindu Mahasabha

The Gwalior unit of Hindu Mahasabha will take out a Godse yatra from the city to the national capital and will demand Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi to rename her party as Godsewaadi Congress, said Jaiveer Bhardwaj, National Vice-P...

Australian attorney-general denies historical rape claim

Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter, the countrys chief law officer, identified himself on Wednesday as the subject of a historical rape allegation, declaring his innocence and strongly denying the claim.Politicians who last week r...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021