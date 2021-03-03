Left Menu

India reports 14,989 fresh COVID-19 cases

As many as 14,989 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths were reported from India in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 10:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 10:49 IST
Representative Image. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

As many as 14,989 new COVID-19 cases and 98 deaths were reported from India in the last 24 hours, the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare informed on Wednesday. With 13,123 fresh recoveries, the cumulative discharges reached 1,08,12,044.

The total coronavirus caseload in the country has gone up to 1,11,39,516, including 1,70,126 active cases and 1,57,346 deaths. As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,56,20,749 people in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19.

The second round of the nation-wide vaccination drive is currently underway, and several national leaders, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Health Minister Dr Harsh Vardhan, have received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. As per the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR), as many as 21,84,03,277 samples have been tested for the coronavirus as of Tuesday, including 7,85,220 in the last 24 hours. (ANI)

