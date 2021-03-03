Goa CM takes first jab of COVID-19 vaccine
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at the Primary Health Center (PHC) in Sanquelim.ANI | Sanquelim (Goa) | Updated: 03-03-2021 11:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 11:07 IST
Goa Chief Minister Pramod Sawant on Wednesday took the first jab of COVID-19 vaccine at a Primary Health Center (PHC) in Sanquelim. He further appealed to all eligible people to come forward and get themselves vaccinated.
"Received the first dose for #COVID19 vaccine today at PHC Sankhali. I once again appeal to all those eligible to come forward and get vaccinated. Let us together eradicate #COVID19 from Goa," Goa CM tweeted. India on March 1 commenced its second phase of the COVID-19 vaccination drive to inoculate people above 60 years and those over 45 with comorbidities against the coronavirus.
On Monday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi administered the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS) New Delhi. Several Union Ministers, including Amit Shah, S Jaishankar, Jitendra Singh, Dr Harsh Vardhan have also received their first COVID-19 vaccine jabs.
As per the Health Ministry, a total of 1,56,20,749 people in the country have been vaccinated against COVID-19 till now. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
