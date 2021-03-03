IS claims responsibility for attack on media workers in eastern Afghanistan - SITE intelligence group

IS claims responsibility for attack on media workers in eastern Afghanistan - SITE intelligence groupReuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 12:22 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 11:41 IST
The Islamic State claimed responsibility for an attack that killed three female media workers in eastern Afghanistan on Tuesday evening.
The militant group, which has a presence in Afghanistan, said its fighters had targeted the three female employees of a television station in the eastern city of Jalalabad, according to the SITE Intelligence group.
Three women who worked for Enikas TV aged between 18 and 20 had died and a fourth was critically injured after being shot on their way home from work, Afghan officials had said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
