Multiple rockets land at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base that hosts U.S., coalition forces -two security sources

Multiple rockets land at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base that hosts U.S., coalition forces -two security sourcesReuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 12:17 IST
Multiple rockets landed on Tuesday at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base that hosts United States, coalition and Iraqi forces, two security sources said.
No casualties have been reported so far, the sources said.
Ain al-Asad air base is located in western Anbar province.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Anbar
- Iraqi
- United States
- Iraq