Multiple rockets land at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base that hosts U.S., coalition forces -two security sources

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 12:17 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 12:17 IST
Multiple rockets landed on Tuesday at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base that hosts United States, coalition and Iraqi forces, two security sources said.

No casualties have been reported so far, the sources said.

Ain al-Asad air base is located in western Anbar province.

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

