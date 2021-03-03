U.S. working with allies on COVID-19 vaccine strategy in Asia to counter China- FT

U.S. working with allies on COVID-19 vaccine strategy in Asia to counter China- FTReuters | Washington DC | Updated: 03-03-2021 12:37 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 12:27 IST
The United States is working with allies Japan, India, and Australia on a plan to distribute COVID-19 vaccines in Asia to counter the influence of China, the Financial Times newspaper reported on Wednesday, citing people familiar with the talks.
In recent weeks, the White House has held talks with other members of the Quad, a diplomatic and security initiative between the countries, the report added https://on.ft.com/2NMSThv.
Kurt Campbell, the White House Indo-Pacific policy coordinator, is spearheading the effort and has held many meetings with ambassadors from the group, according to the report.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- White House
- Financial Times
- Australia
- China
- The United States
- Japan
- India
- Asia
ALSO READ
Australian PM apologises, promises probe after allegation of rape in parliament
Australia PM to talk to NZ's Ardern about woman detained in Turkey
China reports 16 new COVID-19 cases vs 9 a day earlier
NZ says Australia abdicated responsibilities over dual citizen arrested in Turkey
Australia's Victoria 'well placed' to start easing COVID-19 curbs, premier says