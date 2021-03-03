Left Menu

Rockets land at Iraqi air base hosting U.S., coalition forces - security sources

The Pope will visit Iraq despite deteriorating security in some parts of the country which has seen the first big suicide bombing in Baghdad for three years. On Feb. 16 a rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor and injured a U.S. service member.

Reuters | Baghdad | Updated: 03-03-2021 13:05 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 12:44 IST
Rockets land at Iraqi air base hosting U.S., coalition forces - security sources
Image Credit: IANS

Several rockets landed on Wednesday at Iraq's Ain al-Asad air base that hosts the United States, coalition, and Iraqi forces, two security sources said.

No casualties have been reported so far, the sources said. It was the second rocket attack in Iraq this month and came two days before Pope Francis is due to visit the country.

About 13 rockets were launched from a location about 8 km (5 miles) from the base, which is in western Anbar province, a Baghdad Operations Command official told Reuters. The Pope will visit Iraq despite deteriorating security in some parts of the country which has seen the first big suicide bombing in Baghdad for three years.

On Feb. 16 a rocket attack on U.S.-led forces in northern Iraq killed a civilian contractor and injured a U.S. service member.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany seeks to extend AstraZeneca jabs to over 65s soon

Germanys vaccine regulator should recommend within days that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine can be given to people older than 65 as evidence mounts of its efficacy, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.Data from Britain show th...

Britain to ease listing rules to buttress London after Brexit

Britain will modernize its listing rules to attract more high-growth and blank cheque SPAC company flotations to London, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said after a government-backed review said the capital was on the back foot after Brexit.T...

Never intended to degrade, insult any league: Steyn apologises for IPL comment

After sparking controversy over his remarks on the Indian Premier League IPL, South Africa pacer Dale Steyn on Wednesday issued an apology and said his remarks were never intended to be degrading, insulting, or comparing of any leagues. Tak...

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi quits following allegations of sexual harassment, sends resignation letter to the CM.

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi quits following allegations of sexual harassment, sends resignation letter to the CM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021