UP: Man kills minor girl after failed rape bid, arrested

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing a minor girl after a failed rape attempt, police said, adding that the victim's body was exhumed from his house.

The accused, identified as Harendra, was arrested from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

The body of the 12-year-old girl was exhumed from a pit in his house on Tuesday, days after it was buried.

The girl had gone missing from her home in the Anoopshahr area of the district on February 25 after which an FIR was lodged on the complaint received from her father on February 28, a labourer, police said.

''In his complaint, the girl's father had raised suspicion over the accused. The body was buried in a pit in the courtyard of the accused's house and has been exhumed. He killed her and buried the body,'' Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

According to the police, the accused lived alone in the house. The family is known to him and the girl would sometimes visit his house to drink water.

''On the day of the incident, when she went to his house for drinking water, the accused confessed that he was inebriated. He tried to rape the girl but she started screaming and he choked her to death,'' Singh said, adding the accused had absconded after the incident.

''We were on a lookout for him. Today, around 7.30 am, he was tracked and arrested from Shimla,'' the SSP said.

The accused told the police that he worked as a labourer in Delhi and had come home in Bulandshahr, three days prior to the incident.

