Left Menu

UP: Man kills minor girl after failed rape bid, arrested

PTI | Bulandshahr | Updated: 03-03-2021 12:52 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 12:52 IST
UP: Man kills minor girl after failed rape bid, arrested

A 22-year-old man was arrested on Wednesday for allegedly killing a minor girl after a failed rape attempt, police said, adding that the victim's body was exhumed from his house.

The accused, identified as Harendra, was arrested from Shimla, Himachal Pradesh.

The body of the 12-year-old girl was exhumed from a pit in his house on Tuesday, days after it was buried.

The girl had gone missing from her home in the Anoopshahr area of the district on February 25 after which an FIR was lodged on the complaint received from her father on February 28, a labourer, police said.

''In his complaint, the girl's father had raised suspicion over the accused. The body was buried in a pit in the courtyard of the accused's house and has been exhumed. He killed her and buried the body,'' Bulandshahr Senior Superintendent of Police Santosh Kumar Singh said.

According to the police, the accused lived alone in the house. The family is known to him and the girl would sometimes visit his house to drink water.

''On the day of the incident, when she went to his house for drinking water, the accused confessed that he was inebriated. He tried to rape the girl but she started screaming and he choked her to death,'' Singh said, adding the accused had absconded after the incident.

''We were on a lookout for him. Today, around 7.30 am, he was tracked and arrested from Shimla,'' the SSP said.

The accused told the police that he worked as a labourer in Delhi and had come home in Bulandshahr, three days prior to the incident.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Germany seeks to extend AstraZeneca jabs to over 65s soon

Germanys vaccine regulator should recommend within days that the AstraZeneca coronavirus vaccine can be given to people older than 65 as evidence mounts of its efficacy, Health Minister Jens Spahn said on Wednesday.Data from Britain show th...

Britain to ease listing rules to buttress London after Brexit

Britain will modernize its listing rules to attract more high-growth and blank cheque SPAC company flotations to London, Finance Minister Rishi Sunak said after a government-backed review said the capital was on the back foot after Brexit.T...

Never intended to degrade, insult any league: Steyn apologises for IPL comment

After sparking controversy over his remarks on the Indian Premier League IPL, South Africa pacer Dale Steyn on Wednesday issued an apology and said his remarks were never intended to be degrading, insulting, or comparing of any leagues. Tak...

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi quits following allegations of sexual harassment, sends resignation letter to the CM.

Karnataka Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi quits following allegations of sexual harassment, sends resignation letter to the CM....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021