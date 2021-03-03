US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops

US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troopsPTI | Baghdad | Updated: 03-03-2021 13:32 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 13:08 IST
At least 10 rockets targeted an Iraqi military base in western Iraq on Wednesday that hosts US-led coalition troops, a coalition spokesman said.
The rockets struck Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province at 7:20 am, spokesman Col Wayne Marotto said. It was not immediately known if there were any casualties.
It was the first attack since the US struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
