US forces: Rockets hit airbase in Iraq hosting US troops

At least 10 rockets targeted an Iraqi military base in western Iraq on Wednesday that hosts US-led coalition troops, a coalition spokesman said.

The rockets struck Ain al-Asad airbase in Anbar province at 7:20 am, spokesman Col Wayne Marotto said. It was not immediately known if there were any casualties.

It was the first attack since the US struck Iran-aligned militia targets along the Iraq-Syria border last week.

