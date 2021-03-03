Two demonstrators killed in Myanmar's second biggest city - witness, media reports

Two people were killed on Wednesday during clashes at an anti-coup protest in Myanmar's second biggest city Mandalay, a witness and local media reports said.

The demonstrators both died from gunshot wounds, said a witness who saw the bodies, after security forces tried to disperse protesters. Three media organizations with reporters at the demonstration also reported the killings.

