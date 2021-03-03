Explosion hits Dutch COVID-19 testing centre, no injuries - police

An explosion hit a coronavirus testing center in a town north of Amsterdam shortly before it was to open on Wednesday, breaking windows but causing no injuries, Dutch police said.

The blast was in the town of Bovenkarspel, police from the province of North Holland said in a statement. They said they had cordoned off the area to investigate.

