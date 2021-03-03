Left Menu

Australian attorney-general denies historical rape claim

Australia's Minister for Industrial Relations Michaelia Cash will stand in as acting Attorney-General while Porter takes leave, a spokesman for Morrison said. The government has been under pressure over its handling of unrelated allegations by three former staff members of the ruling Liberal party that they had been sexually assaulted by an unidentified colleague.

Reuters | Updated: 03-03-2021 13:29 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 13:29 IST
Australian attorney-general denies historical rape claim

Australian Attorney-General Christian Porter, the country's chief law officer, identified himself on Wednesday as the subject of a historical rape allegation, declaring his innocence and strongly denying the claim. Politicians who last week received an anonymous allegation of an assault in 1988 had referred material to federal police. On Tuesday, police in New South Wales state, where the alleged assault occurred, said there was insufficient evidence to investigate the claim and closed the matter.

Seeking to end swirling speculation about the identity of the unnamed cabinet minister since the allegation was first reported last week, an emotional Porter said he was the subject of the claim. He said the incident had never happened and he said he had not had a sexual relationship with the woman involved. "I can only say to you that it didn't happen," Porter told a media conference in Perth, adding he was being asked to "disprove something that didn't happen 33 years ago."

Porter said all he knew about the allegation was what he had read in the media, but the details of the claim had never been put to him. He said he would not resign his ministerial position, but would take leave for a couple of weeks to "assess and hopefully improve" his mental health.

Police had said the allegation could not be investigated because the alleged victim did not make a formal statement to them detailing her account before she committed suicide last year. Earlier this week, Prime Minister Scott Morrison said he had spoken to the then unnamed minister who had "vigorously rejected" the allegation.

Porter said he had the backing of Morrison. Australia's Minister for Industrial Relations Michaelia Cash will stand in as acting Attorney-General while Porter takes leave, a spokesman for Morrison said.

The government has been under pressure over its handling of unrelated allegations by three former staff members of the ruling Liberal party that they had been sexually assaulted by an unidentified colleague. One victim who went public with her allegations has made an official police complaint.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports 10,535 new COVID-19 cases, 452 deaths

Russia reported 10,535 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 1,284 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,278,750.Authorities said 452 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 87,348....

Tibetan govt in-exile requests Dalai Lama's Covid-19 vaccination

The Central Tibetan Administrations CTA request for COVID-19 vaccination of the Dalai Lama is currently under consideration of the state government, said Dr Gurdarshan Gupta, Chief Medical Officer of Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district, two m...

A day after saying cricket gets forgotten in IPL, Steyn apologises

South Africa pace great Dale Steyn on Wednesday apologised for his criticism of the Indian Premier League, saying he never intended to degrade or insult the worlds biggest franchise-based T20 tournament.The 37-year-old veteran fast bowler s...

Crime branch files charge sheet in Jammu land fraud case

The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a court here against the accused in the land fraud case in the district, officials said.The charge sheet was filed against accused Ashok Kumar Sharma and othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021