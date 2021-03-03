Left Menu

Delhi HC notice to Centre over contempt plea

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Central government on contempt petition alleging that the Centre has failed to decide on extending the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009 up to Class XII by an amendment to protect Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)/Disadvantaged Group (DG) students despite High Court directions.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 03-03-2021 13:31 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 13:31 IST
Delhi HC notice to Centre over contempt plea
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI

The Delhi High Court on Wednesday issued a notice to the Central government on contempt petition alleging that the Centre has failed to decide on extending the Right to Education (RTE) Act 2009 up to Class XII by an amendment to protect Economically Weaker Sections (EWS)/Disadvantaged Group (DG) students despite High Court directions. A single-judge bench of Justice Najmi Waziri questioned Central Government's counsel why the decision has not been taken to extend RTE Act up to class 12 despite the court's directions a year ago.

The Court asked Secretary, Ministry of Education to file a short affidavit in reply to the Contempt Petition filed by Social Jurist through Advocates Ashok Agarwal and Kumar Utkarsh complaining that due to inaction on part of the Central Government, private schools countrywide are throwing thousands of EWS students out of school every year after they pass class 8. "The very objective and purpose of fundamental Right to Education is defeated if an EWS student is not allowed to continue his studies in Private school beyond class 8 and upto class 12", submitted Advocate Ashok Agarwal.

The court listed the matter for further hearing on March 17. Social Jurist, a Civil Rights Group has knocked doors of the Delhi High Court seeking initiation of contempt of court proceedings against a senior official of the Department of School Education and Literacy, Union Ministry of Education.

The plea alleged that the respondent official deliberately and intentionally disobeyed the order of this Court passed earlier. The petitioner submitted that a Division Bench of Delhi High Court by order dated December 9, 2019, stated that "We expect from Union of India that the policy decision of extension of free education under the of the Right of Children to Free and Compulsory Education Act, 2009 to children of disadvantaged group/ economically weaker section even after attaining the age of 14 years or beyond Class VIII upto Class XII in the same school, would be taken at the earliest". The plea alleged that a period of more than a year has since elapsed and the respondent has not taken any decision in this matter till date. It submitted that the parents of DG/EWS category students are not in a financial position to pay hefty school fee to Unaided Private Schools in classes IX and onwards.

"If a student has studied from Nursery to class VIII in an English Medium Unaided Private School and is asked to go to Government School in class IX and onwards, great prejudice would be caused to such student for more than one reason," read the petition. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Russia reports 10,535 new COVID-19 cases, 452 deaths

Russia reported 10,535 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 1,284 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,278,750.Authorities said 452 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 87,348....

Tibetan govt in-exile requests Dalai Lama's Covid-19 vaccination

The Central Tibetan Administrations CTA request for COVID-19 vaccination of the Dalai Lama is currently under consideration of the state government, said Dr Gurdarshan Gupta, Chief Medical Officer of Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district, two m...

A day after saying cricket gets forgotten in IPL, Steyn apologises

South Africa pace great Dale Steyn on Wednesday apologised for his criticism of the Indian Premier League, saying he never intended to degrade or insult the worlds biggest franchise-based T20 tournament.The 37-year-old veteran fast bowler s...

Crime branch files charge sheet in Jammu land fraud case

The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a court here against the accused in the land fraud case in the district, officials said.The charge sheet was filed against accused Ashok Kumar Sharma and othe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021