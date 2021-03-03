SC refuses to entertain plea seeking to prosecute Farooq Abdullah for statement on Article 370

The Supreme Court on Wednesday refused to entertain a Public Interest Litigation (PIL), filed by one Rajat Sharma, against former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Farooq Abdullah, seeking a direction to prosecute him for allegedly making a statement on scrapping of Article 370. The bench of the Apex Court also slapped a fine of Rs 50,000 on Sharma.

A bench of the Apex Court, headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul, while refusing to entertain the PIL filed by Sharma, observed that the expression of views that are dissent and different from the opinion of the government cannot be termed as seditious. The PIL filed by Sharma sought prosecution against former Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister, Farooq Abdullah for allegedly making a statement on scrapping of Article 370.

The central government in August 2019, scrapped the provision of article 370, bifurcating the state into two Union Territories -- Jammu and Kashmir and Ladakh. (ANI)

