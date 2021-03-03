Guard at Greater Noida high-rise killed in accidental fire from own rifle

A 52-year-old private security guard of a high-rise building in Greater Noida died of gunshot allegedly in an accidental firing from his own single-barrel rifle, police said on Wednesday.

The security guard was standing near the barrier of the entry gate of the residential society in the Bisrakh area when the incident took place on Tuesday night, a senior official said.

The deceased has been identified as Madanpal Singh, a native of Bareilly district, Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.

''Last night, the Bisrakh police were alerted that the security guard had got injured in an accidental fire from his licensed rifle. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead,'' Chander said.

''The guard was standing near the barrier of the entry gate of the building when he suddenly lost his balance and fell on the rifle, somehow triggering a fire,'' he added.

A police team and forensic experts had reached the spot to examine the situation and further legal proceedings are being carried out in the case, the officer said.

