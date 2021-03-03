Left Menu

Guard at Greater Noida high-rise killed in accidental fire from own rifle

PTI | Noida | Updated: 03-03-2021 13:53 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 13:53 IST
Guard at Greater Noida high-rise killed in accidental fire from own rifle

A 52-year-old private security guard of a high-rise building in Greater Noida died of gunshot allegedly in an accidental firing from his own single-barrel rifle, police said on Wednesday.

The security guard was standing near the barrier of the entry gate of the residential society in the Bisrakh area when the incident took place on Tuesday night, a senior official said.

The deceased has been identified as Madanpal Singh, a native of Bareilly district, Central Noida Deputy Commissioner of Police Harish Chander said.

''Last night, the Bisrakh police were alerted that the security guard had got injured in an accidental fire from his licensed rifle. He was taken to a hospital where doctors declared him dead,'' Chander said.

''The guard was standing near the barrier of the entry gate of the building when he suddenly lost his balance and fell on the rifle, somehow triggering a fire,'' he added.

A police team and forensic experts had reached the spot to examine the situation and further legal proceedings are being carried out in the case, the officer said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Dutch police: explosive "must have been placed" at coronavirus testing location

Dutch police on Wednesday said a coronavirus testing location appeared to have been intentionally targeted after an explosion went off before the site opened.The blast in the town of Bovenkarspel, north of the capital Amsterdam, shattered w...

Russia reports 10,535 new COVID-19 cases, 452 deaths

Russia reported 10,535 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, including 1,284 in Moscow, taking the national tally to 4,278,750.Authorities said 452 people had died in the last 24 hours, taking the official death toll to 87,348....

Tibetan govt in-exile requests Dalai Lama's Covid-19 vaccination

The Central Tibetan Administrations CTA request for COVID-19 vaccination of the Dalai Lama is currently under consideration of the state government, said Dr Gurdarshan Gupta, Chief Medical Officer of Himachal Pradeshs Kangra district, two m...

A day after saying cricket gets forgotten in IPL, Steyn apologises

South Africa pace great Dale Steyn on Wednesday apologised for his criticism of the Indian Premier League, saying he never intended to degrade or insult the worlds biggest franchise-based T20 tournament.The 37-year-old veteran fast bowler s...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021