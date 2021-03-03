Myanmar security forces kill 2 in protests in Yangon, Myingyan - witnesses

Myanmar security forces kill 2 in protests in Yangon, Myingyan - witnessesReuters | Naypyidaw | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:28 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:01 IST
Two protesters were shot and killed and several people were wounded when Myanmar security forces tried to break up demonstrations against military rule in the commercial capital Yangon and the city of Myingyan, witnesses and media said.
The deaths were among four reported during clashes in at least three Myanmar cities on Wednesday after security forces opened fire.
