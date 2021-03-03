Left Menu

Crime branch files charge sheet in Jammu land fraud case

It was further alleged that after repeated requests the accused further allured the complainant and entered into another agreement for land at Zaffre Chak, Marh Jammu but again he refused to execute the formal sale deed, they said.

PTI | Jammu | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:07 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:07 IST
Crime branch files charge sheet in Jammu land fraud case

The crime branch of Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday filed a charge sheet in a court here against the accused in the land fraud case in the district, officials said.

The charge sheet was filed against accused Ashok Kumar Sharma and others in the court of sub judge for their alleged involvement in cheating the complainant and duping him, they said.

A written complaint was lodged by Kuldeep Singh with the crime branch, alleging that the accused entered into an agreement to sell land at Salalpur in district Jammu and took Rs 5 lakh as advance and the remaining payment was to be made at the time of registration of the sale deed, they added.

The officials said that when the complainant approached the accused with the remaining amount of Rs 5 lakh, the accused refused to execute the sale deed and also did not return the payment advance. It was further alleged that after repeated requests the accused further allured the complainant and entered into another agreement for land at Zaffre Chak, Marh Jammu but again he refused to execute the formal sale deed, they said. The accused kept on inducing the complainant with more such false agreements. A preliminary verification was initiated by the crime branch Jammu and allegations were prima facie substantiated, which led to the registration of criminal case against the accused. From the evidence collected during the investigation and statements of witnesses, offence under section 420 (cheating) has been fully established against the accused, the officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Five Bolivian students killed in fall after balcony railing collapse

Google expands data regions coverage to Drive, Docs, Sheets, Slides user indices

Health News Roundup: Increase in global COVID-19 infections; advice against hydroxychloroquine and more

Google makes it easier to join Meet calls from 3rd party systems

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Addressing conflict-related sexual violence at long last

... ...

Why unequal access to coronavirus vaccines is a threat to us all

... ...

India’s love affair with fossil fuels: the path to sustainable development?

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Agar takes 6-30 as Australia beats New Zealand in 3rd T20

Glenn Maxwell dashed 70 from 31 balls, Aaron Finch returned to form with 69 and Ashton Agar took a career-best 6-30 as Australia beat New Zealand by 64 runs in the third Twenty20 international on Wednesday to keep the five-match series aliv...

Pope says he must go to Iraq because people cannot be let down

Pope Francis said on Wednesday he is going to Iraq, where his predecessor John Paul was not allowed to go in 2000, because the people cannot be let down for a second time.Francis, who is due to leave on Friday, asked for prayers so that the...

Tata Motors drives in three axle truck for various applications

Tata Motors on Wednesday said it has launched Signa 3118.T countrys first three-axle 10 wheeler rigid truck with 31 tonnes gross vehicle weight GVW.With a 3,500kg higher certified payload than the corresponding 28-tonne GVW rigid truck and...

Sikkim governor gets COVID vaccine

Sikkim Governor Ganga Prasad and his wife Kamla Devi on Wednesday received the COVID-19 vaccine, officials said.Prasad and his wife were administered the first jab of the COVID-19 vaccine at the STNM Hospital here, they said.Prasad, 81, spe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021