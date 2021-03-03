Uttarakhand CM gives nod to rename Kotdwar to 'Kanva Nagri Kotdwar'
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat on Wednesday gave its nod to change the name of Municipal Corporation Kotdwar of Pauri Garhwal district to Kanva Nagri Kotdwar after Hindu sage Kanva Rishi.ANI | Dehradun (Uttarakhand) | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:13 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:13 IST
"Chief Minister Trivendra Singh Rawat has given the approval to change the name of Municipal Corporation Kotdwar to Kanva Nagri Kotdwar in the name of Kanva Rishi. Now Municipal Corporation Kotdwar will be known as Kanva Nagri Kotdwar," said the Information Department of the Uttarakhand government. (ANI)
