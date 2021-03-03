Bail granted to MLA, DYFI leaders

Bail granted to MLA, DYFI leadersPTI | Thiruv | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:16 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:16 IST
Kozhikode (Ker), Mar 3 (PTI): In less than 24 hours of remanding them to judicial custody in a 2009 case, a court here on Wednesday granted bail to CPI-M leader andMLA T V Rajesh and two Democratic Youth Federation of India leaders, including its all India president Muhammed Riyaz.
The Judicial First Class Magistrate had on Tuesday remanded the three Marxist leaders-Rajesh, Riyas and K K Dineshan- to judicial custody for 14 days.
JFCM P Vinod allowed the bail this morning on personal guarantees and on condition that they would appear before the court during the trial of the case in which they were remanded.
The leaders were remanded in a case related to a march taken out by the DYFI activists to the Air India office here in 2009 to protest the hike in air tariff and reduction in flight services by the national carrier.
A case was registered against them for breaking the law as part of the demonstration that turned violent.
They had approached the JFCM court as per a direction from the High Court to get the bail extended by the trail court.
However, the JFCM remanded them.
The three leaders spent last night in a special sub-jail here.
