Hungary's Fidesz to leave conservative grouping in European Parliament - newspaper

The European Parliament representatives of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party will leave the European People's Party faction in the European Parliament on Wednesday, the pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet reported on Wednesday.

Fidesz, led by nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has been at odds with the EPP, a European conservative umbrella group, which suspended Fidesz two years ago over issues like a perceived democratic shortfall.

