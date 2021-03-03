Hungary's Fidesz to leave conservative grouping in European Parliament - newspaper

Hungary's Fidesz to leave conservative grouping in European Parliament - newspaperReuters | Budapest | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:47 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:17 IST
The European Parliament representatives of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party will leave the European People's Party faction in the European Parliament on Wednesday, the pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet reported on Wednesday.
Fidesz, led by nationalist Prime Minister Viktor Orban, has been at odds with the EPP, a European conservative umbrella group, which suspended Fidesz two years ago over issues like a perceived democratic shortfall.
