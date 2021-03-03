Saudi-led coalition says destroyed drone launched by Yemen's Houthis - Saudi TV

Saudi-led coalition says destroyed drone launched by Yemen's Houthis - Saudi TVReuters | Dubai | Updated: 03-03-2021 14:49 IST | Created: 03-03-2021 14:17 IST
The Saudi-led coalition fighting the Houthis in Yemen said it has destroyed a drone launched by the Iran-aligned group towards the southern region of the kingdom, Saudi state TV reported on Wednesday.
There was no immediate comment from the Houthis.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Yemen
- Saudi
- the kingdom
- Houthis
- Iran
ALSO READ
Saudi Arabia to stop contracting with firms without local HQ
Saudi-led coalition: Houthi drone interception leaves shrapnel near Abha airport
Saudi-led coalition: Houthi drone interception leaves shrapnel near Abha airport
ANALYSIS-Saudi Arabia eyes Dubai's crown with HQ ultimatum
As fuel shortage worsens, Yemeni bakers return to firewood