MP: Govt official caught taking Rs 20,000 bribe from farmer

The Lokayukta police of Madhya Pradesh on Wednesday caught a clerk from the revenue department while accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from a farmer here for transferring a land title, an official said.

The Lokayukta police had received a complaint that Shrikrishna Bohre, a clerk from the revenue department, had demanded Rs 30,000 for transferring land title from the complainant, who owns a land in Bhind district, Lokayukta police inspector Kavindra Singh Chouhan said.

The accused had later settled for Rs 20,000 and had called the complainant to a hospital to hand over the bribe amount, the official said.

Bohre was caught red-handed while accepting the bribe at a hospital in Gwalior in the morning hours, he said.

A case has been registered against the accused under the Prevention of Corruption Act and further action will be taken in this regard, the official added.

