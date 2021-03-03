Blast at Dutch virus testing centre; no one hurt

Dutch police say a blast smashed windows at a coronavirus testing centre in a small town north of Amsterdam in the early morning. Nobody was hurt.

Police in the North Holland province tweeted that "an explosive went off" near the test centre in Bovenkarspel just before 7 am (0600 GMT) on Wednesday.

Advertisement

Police have taped off the area about 60 kilometres north of Amsterdam and are investigating the cause of the blast.

In January, rioters torched a coronavirus test facility in the fishing village of Urk on the first night of a 9 p.m. to 4:30 a.m. nationwide curfew imposed as part of the government's lockdown.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)